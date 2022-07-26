Resident input sought on next round of federal COVID relief projects

Officials are asking Tulsa residents for input on how best to distribute up to $7 million of the city's federal COVID-19 relief funding share.

The city announced this week that a survey has been posted online with a goal of assessing local pandemic recovery needs and guiding the use of American Rescue Plan Act funds.

Input received through the ARPA Community Needs Survey — available at cityoftulsa.org/ARPA — will help determine the project proposals submitted by local nonprofit organizations, officials said.

This will mark the second round of funds to be awarded from the city's total ARPA allotment of $87.8 million.

The first round, $6.5 million, was awarded in 2021 to 70 Tulsa-area nonprofit organizations.

“As we continue to consider the best use of these one-time funds, it’s important that we listen to the needs of all Tulsans when making funding decisions," Mayor G.T. Bynum said.

"I am thankful for the city councilors and other city officials who have been participating in our ARPA Working Group as we work together to ensure these funds have a significant and positive impact on the lives of all Tulsans.”

Residents may also email arpa@cityoftulsa.org or call 918-596-2626 and leave their name, contact information, and project ideas or additional comments.

The deadline to complete the survey or offer feedback is Aug. 10.

Project proposals will be collected later in the fall through a request for proposals process, officials said.

Awarded as reimbursable grants, the funding is intended to support the local nonprofit community and its efforts to address the impact of the pandemic on the city's most vulnerable populations.

According to guidance provided by the U.S. Department of the Treasury, projects may involve public health, COVID-19 mitigation efforts, medical expenses and behavioral health care.

They also may address negative economic impacts, economic harm to workers and households, and health and educational disparities.

Investing in housing and neighborhoods and promoting healthy childhood environments are also acceptable project goals, officials said.

For more information on city programs funded by COVID-19 relief funds, go to cityoftulsa.org/covidrelief.