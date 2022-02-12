 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rescheduled transmission line work to close traffic circle near Zarrow International School
Rescheduled transmission line work to close traffic circle near Zarrow International School

  • Updated
Traffic Circle Closure

Cars drive through the a traffic circle at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue near Zarrow International School that will be closed for transmission line work beginning Monday.

 Michael Noble Jr., Tulsa World

Improvements to an overhead electricity transmission line will temporarily close the traffic circle at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue starting Monday.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma officials expect to have the traffic circle reopened by the end of the week.

The traffic circle is near Tulsa Public Schools’ Zarrow International School. The school’s north parking lot entrance will be blocked during the work. Parents are advised to plan for the possibilities of temporary congestion around the school.

A second three-day closure of the traffic circle will occur later this month to complete the work.

The work is part of a project to rebuild a 138,000-volt transmission line, which PSO says will result in shorter and fewer outages for customers.

