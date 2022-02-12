Rescheduled transmission line work to close traffic circle near Zarrow International School

Improvements to an overhead electricity transmission line will temporarily close the traffic circle at 36th Street and Hudson Avenue starting Monday.

Public Service Company of Oklahoma officials expect to have the traffic circle reopened by the end of the week.

The traffic circle is near Tulsa Public Schools’ Zarrow International School. The school’s north parking lot entrance will be blocked during the work. Parents are advised to plan for the possibilities of temporary congestion around the school.

A second three-day closure of the traffic circle will occur later this month to complete the work.

The work is part of a project to rebuild a 138,000-volt transmission line, which PSO says will result in shorter and fewer outages for customers.