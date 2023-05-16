Legislation that would have expanded the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety's investigative authority into what some lawmakers termed "spying" suffered heavy defeat in the House of Representatives on Tuesday morning.

House Bill 1976, which passed the House easily two months ago, lost 30-63 on final passage after concerns were raised, most publicly by Democrats, that the measure put too much authority in the hands of the DPS director, a position that answers only to the governor's office.

"I don't think the people of Oklahoma want the state police to turn into a police state," said Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa.

But while Democrats did all the talking, a majority of House Republicans joined them in voting against HB 1976. The bill passed the House 75-19 on March 20 without a single Republican nay vote.

"This a monkey-stomping," said House author Justin Humphrey as he tried to stop the stampede. "A planned monkey-stomping. A mugging. A political mugging."

Humphrey argued that the bill didn't do what the Democrats said it did, to which they replied that it didn't seem to do what he said it did, either.

HB 1976 is apparently a follow-up to a December executive order from Gov. Kevin Stitt moving oversight of the state law enforcement's intelligence gathering and dissemination from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, which is overseen by a commission — albeit one whose members are appointed by the governor — to the Department of Public Safety, which largely consists of the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

The legislation defeated Tuesday would have given DPS more investigative latitude, although Humphrey said it would not have been as much as permitted in the version approved by the House earlier this session.

He said Stitt did not request HB 1776 and that it was "about stopping terrorism."

Humphrey said law enforcement already gathers intelligence on possible terrorists and other potentially violent groups, and that his bill is intended to foster better coordination and communications among the various agencies.

Also Tuesday, the House passed and sent to the governor HB 2153, by Rep. Ross Ford, R-Broken Arrow, which creates the possibility of a felony charge for drug possession after four or more convictions.

Most simple drug possession charges were reduced to misdemeanors after passage of State Question 780 in 2016, but Ford said habitual users need more incentive to enter and complete treatment programs.

The vote on HB 2753 was 57-35, with 51 votes needed for passage.