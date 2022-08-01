Republican Corporation Commission hopefuls try to get voters' attention for runoff

State Sen. Kim David, R-Porter, says corporation commissioner is "the most important job nobody knows about."

Former State Rep. Todd Thomsen, who opposes David in the Aug. 23 Republican runoff for the position, says people frequently think he's running for county commissioner.

But anyone who has ever made a phone call in Oklahoma, paid a gas or electric bill to an investor-owned utility, had their house shaken by an earthquake or cashed a royalty check should know about the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Its regulatory reach stretches from cotton gins to pipeline networks to common carriers to telecommunications.

The OCC is headed by three commissioners elected to staggered six-year terms. Term limits for the commissioners were enacted in 2010, and this year Dana Murphy — originally elected in 2008 — becomes the first commissioner ineligible for re-election.

Bob Anthony, a commissioner for a record 34 years, is not term-limited until 2024.

The third commissioner, Todd Hiett, is term-limited in 2026.

So this year's election begins a period of turnover for the commission, and comes at a time of some controversy and turmoil regarding utility rates.

Specifically, some people remain unhappy with Murphy's and Hiett's decision to go along with a plan to allow the state's two largest investor-owned utility companies to cover their enormous fuel expenses incurred during the February 2021 deep freeze with ratepayer-funded bond issues that have wound up costing hundreds of millions of dollars more than projected.

Anthony opposed the plan, and has bluntly criticized Murphy and Hiett for going along with it.

Thomsen and David said they didn't see any real alternative.

"No Oklahoman wants to have a bill increase," said Thomsen, whose 12 years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives included a stint as chairman of the Utilities Committee. "My take is that the decision that was made was the better of some bad choices. The thing now is, as we move forward, what do we do mitigate situations in the future."

"I sat in a lot of those meetings," said David, referring to 2021 legislative efforts to mitigate the unexpected $2.9 billion in 2021 winter fuel costs. "The way the law was written at the time, people were going to be pushed into bankruptcy."

Anthony and others argued the utilities and their shareholders, not customers, should bear the brunt of those expenses.

Under Oklahoma law, investor-owned utilities such as AEP-PSO and OG&E charge a base rate to cover costs of generation and delivery and a separate amount for fuel expenses. Public utilities such as the Grand River Dam Authority and electric cooperatives have a similar billing structure but are not regulated by the Corporation Commission.

Thomsen, 55, represented an Ada-based district in the Oklahoma House from 2006 to 2018. He is a former Sapulpa High School and University of Oklahoma football player and has worked as a Fellowship of Christian Athletes representative.

David, 61, is finishing her third term in the state Senate after first winning election in 2010 She is a realtor and property manager.

Thomsen and David both said their interest in the Corporation Commission stems from their time in the Legislature and public service.

"I actually had a friend ask me if I had considered the Corporation Commission," David said. "I took about six months to think it over. After meeting with Dana and Todd, I decided, 'I think I could make a difference there.'"

Thomsen said he considered a run in 2018, when there was speculation Anthony might retire.

"Some of the same people approached me this time," he said. "That's kind of how I got into it. As far as the why — as I meet the hard-working people of Oklahoma, the why expands. But most of it whittles down to how to give Oklahomans what they need."

Financially, Thomsen is backed largely by small oil-and-gas interests, while a lot of David's backing is from larger players in the industry.

Thomsen said that's a fair comparison, but David disagreed.

"It looks like that when you look at the money," she said. "But I've met with the smaller oil and gas people. They're extremely important. I'm a small business owner, so I know what that's like."

The Corporation Commission's regulation of oil and gas in the state is practically all-encompassing. It enforces many federal regulations as well as state, and its responsibilities include the waste wells that geologists conclude caused the strong earthquakes of a few years ago, underground storage, pipeline safety, and drilling and production monitoring.

But while oil and gas probably get the most attention, it is the commission's utility rate-setting that most directly affects Oklahomans. And, sure enough, among the first issues to confront the new commissioner are likely to be fallout from surcharges to electric bills because of the 2021 fuel costs and an electric deregulation campaign being pushed by natural gas interests.

Thomsen said he didn't know enough about the deregulation proposal to have a firm opinion, but said his years in the Legislature taught him "the devil is in the details."

David said she's opposed.

"All you have to do is look at what happened in Texas," she said.

The winner of the Republican runoff will oppose Democrat Margaret Bowman and independent Don Underwood in the Nov. 8 general election.