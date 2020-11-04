 Skip to main content
Republican Bice unseats Kendra Horn in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District

Republican Bice unseats Kendra Horn in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District

  • Updated
OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Stephanie Bice reclaimed the 5th Congressional District for Republicans on Tuesday, beating freshman Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn and achieving the Oklahoma GOP’s main goal of the 2020 elections,  according to unofficial returns.

Bice, of Oklahoma City, ran primarily on a pledge to support oil and gas jobs and her opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she overcame attacks that she voted to slash education funding.

With 272 of 273 precincts reporting, Bice had 52% and Horn had 48%. Bice won overwhelmingly in Pottawatomie and Seminole counties, while Horn held a slight lead in Oklahoma County with one precinct yet to report close to midnight.

Bice’s victory makes the seven-person Oklahoma congressional delegation all Republican again after two years with one Democrat. “I am thrilled that once again Oklahoma …. on the federal level is 100% red,” Bice said at the state GOP watch party. “But let’s be clear: The real work begins tomorrow because I’ve got to go to work to give Nancy Pelosi a new title, and that is former speaker of the House.”

