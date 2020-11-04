Republican Bice unseats Kendra Horn in Oklahoma's 5th Congressional District

OKLAHOMA CITY — State Sen. Stephanie Bice reclaimed the 5th Congressional District for Republicans on Tuesday, beating freshman Democratic Rep. Kendra Horn and achieving the Oklahoma GOP’s main goal of the 2020 elections, according to unofficial returns.

Bice, of Oklahoma City, ran primarily on a pledge to support oil and gas jobs and her opposition to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and she overcame attacks that she voted to slash education funding.

With 272 of 273 precincts reporting, Bice had 52% and Horn had 48%. Bice won overwhelmingly in Pottawatomie and Seminole counties, while Horn held a slight lead in Oklahoma County with one precinct yet to report close to midnight.