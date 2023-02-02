Weekly jobless claim totals in the state held steady when compared to the previous week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,215 initial claims for unemployment benefits were filed in Oklahoma the week ending Saturday. The total is 11 claims fewer, or a less than 1% decline, when compared to upwardly revised figures from the week ending Jan. 21.

First-time jobless claims totals for the week ending Jan. 21 were revised from 1,142 initially to 1,215.

Meanwhile, continued jobless claims, or those filed after at least one week of unemployment, increased from a revised total of 10,288 the week ending Jan. 14 to 10,411 claims the week ending Jan. 21 for a 1% weekly increase.

Longer-term measures of unemployment claims showed little variability in recent weeks.

The four-week moving average of initial claims increased from 1,411 to 1,409 while the four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 10,690 to 10,635.

The four-week moving average of initial claims has been in the 1,400s for the past four weeks, while the four-week moving average of continued claims declined for the first time in 10 weeks.

Among neighboring states, Oklahoma joined three others — Arkansas, Missouri and New Mexico — in reporting a decline in weekly jobless claims, while Colorado, Kansas and Texas reported increases.

Nationwide, initial jobless claims for the week ending Saturday declined by 3,000 from the previous week to 183,000.

Statewide, the jobless rate among the civilian labor force in December was 3.4%, according to seasonally adjusted, preliminary figures. Jobless rates have held steady at 3.4% since October.

Both the Tulsa and Oklahoma City metropolitan areas have experienced a decline in the percent of the civilian labor force that were unemployed, according to U.S. Department of Labor figures reported Wednesday.

The Tulsa metro area has seen unemployment decline from 3% in November to 2.7% in December.

The Oklahoma City metropolitan area reported its unemployment rate decline from 2.8% in November to 2.4% in December. Both Tulsa metro and Oklahoma City metro figures are not seasonally adjusted.