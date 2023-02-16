State weekly jobless claim totals continue to remain relatively stable and well below pre-pandemic levels, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that 1,213 first-time jobless claims were filed the week ending Saturday in Oklahoma. The weekly total number of claims was 15 more than the upwardly revised 1,198 total who filed in the state the prior week.

Weekly initial claim totals are nearly 30% fewer than in mid-February 2020 — about a month before COVID-19 began showing up in the state — when 1,715 claims were filed during one week.

The Labor Department reported, also, that 10,654 continued claims were filed during the week ending Feb. 4, just 56 more than the revised total reported for the prior week, or an increase of 0.5%.

The decline in weekly initial claim totals drove down the four-week average of first-time claims to 1,226 for the week ending Saturday, its lowest point in the state this year and lowest since early December.

The four-week average of continued claims also declined from 10,564 the week ending Jan. 28 to 10,523 the following week.

Two neighboring states joined Oklahoma in reporting an increase in first-time jobless claims — Arkansas and Texas.

Nationally, initial claims declined by 1,000 from the previous week’s revised level to 194,000.