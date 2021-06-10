Report: Over 14,000 filed initial claims for jobless benefits last week in state

Jobless claims increased again last week in Oklahoma and still remain 10 times higher than this time two years ago as the state prepares to end its participation in several pandemic-related federal benefit programs.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that an estimated 14,479 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims last week for regular jobless benefits, a 14% increase compared to revised figures for the prior week.

The figure does not include those who are receiving benefits after exhausting regular unemployment benefits or pandemic-related benefits for contract and gig workers typically not entitled to jobless benefits.

Regular continued claims, those filed after one week of unemployment, also increased from 21,161 the week ending May 22, to 31,888 the following week, according to seasonally adjusted data.

Meanwhile, an official with the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission said in a news release Thursday that the agency is continuing to focus on connecting job seekers with employers through re-employment services and job fairs.

“We are hopeful that as federal unemployment benefits come to an end this month, we will begin to see decreases in the state’s unemployment numbers,” said OESC Executive Director Shelly Zumwalt.