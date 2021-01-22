Report: Mike Stoops expected to join Texas coaching staff

Next season’s Red River football game may have gotten a lot more interesting.

Mike Stoops, the target of Oklahoma fans’ scorn during his latter days as the Sooners’ defensive coordinator, is expected to join the Texas staff as an assistant coach, according to a report by al.com.

Stoops has spent the past two years as a defensive analyst for Alabama. He’s expected to take over the linebackers at Texas for Steve Sarkisian, who was named head coach earlier this month.

Stoops served as OU’s defensive coordinator for 12 years, which sandwiched his head coaching run at Arizona (2004-11). He coached the Sooners between 1999-2003 and 2012-18.

His final game at Oklahoma came in the 2018 Red River loss to Texas. The Longhorns scored 48 points against the Sooners.

It was a tipping point for Lincoln Riley, who said his program needed a “different voice” in the defensive meeting room after his mid-season dismissal of Stoops.

Mike Stoops is the younger brother of Bob Stoops, the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. He’s also the uncle of Drake Stoops, a wide receiver who will be a redshirt sophomore next season.

