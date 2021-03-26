Report highly critical of Oklahoma's COVID-19 contact tracing

“This is a vital data point that the public needed to formulate effective data-driven policy responses to COVID-19 and school instruction,” the report said. “School closures and transition to virtual learning ultimately impacts not only student learning, but also employers and families.

“Having publicly accessible and accurate data available to Oklahoma’s education community would have assisted parents and families in making decisions for their students and could have resulted in more efficient policy responses to COVID-19 and school instruction.”

The report also cited a failure to update the Public Health Investigation and Disease Oklahoma system, which provides communicable disease reporting and is used by all health departments in the state.

The system was identified as at risk in 2009 during a much lesser pandemic, but replacing it did not become a priority until COVID-19, the report said.

Often, health departments got information from the system too late to have an impact on mitigating the virus, the report said.

The agency spent nearly $7 million on contact tracing from June through Dec. 31, although the project was originally allocated $55 million in coronavirus relief funds. Only $1.79 million in those funds were used for contact tracing.