Report: First-time jobless claims decline nearly 24% in state

First-time jobless claims declined nearly 24% the week ending Saturday when compared to the prior week, according to a government report.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported the number of initial claims for jobless benefits in Oklahoma declined from an upwardly revised total of 1,601 the week ending Feb. 19 to 1,220 claims the following week.

The revised number of initial claims is the lowest since just prior to the COVID-19 pandemic beginning here in mid-March 2020.

Likewise, the four-week moving average of initial claims also declined from 1,785 the week ending Feb. 19 to 1,570 claims the following week.

Continued claims, those filed after the initial claim, also declined from an upwardly revised 12,507 claims the week ending Feb. 12 to 10,743 claims the following week, a 14% drop.

The four-week moving average of continued claims declined from 12,695 the week ending Feb. 12 to 12,165 the following week, the later the lowest since November 2018.

A state official noted the continued decline in claims in their weekly report on the latest jobless numbers.

“Oklahoma continues to report low unemployment numbers week after week, demonstrating our economic strength,” said Shelley Zumwalt, Oklahoma Employment Security Commission executive director. “The agency continues to focus on helping claimants find high-quality employment opportunities.

“We have programs in place for a wide variety of groups to assist Oklahomans with developing new skills and re-entering the workforce. For example, we have Veteran Employment Services that pairs OESC employees who are former service members with veterans to help them transition from the military to the civilian workforce.”

More information can be found at https://oklahoma.gov/oesc/veterans.”

Nationally, initial claims declined by 18,000 to a seasonally-adjusted 215,000 claims.

