Report: DA offers deferred prosecution to Stitt's son after deputies find him drunk with guns

  • Updated
Guthrie, Okla locator map

Locator map shows the location of Guthrie. 

GUTHRIE — Following a Halloween incident in Guthrie, the Logan County Sheriff's Office recommended that a charge be filed against the governor's son for possessing alcohol as a minor, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by The Oklahoman.

Read the rest of the story here by The Oklahoman. Some stories require a subscription.

