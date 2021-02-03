Report criticizes state spending of millions in federal COVID-19 dollars

It also listed $250,000 spent on a Cattlemen’s Congress in January at the fairgrounds in Oklahoma City, which Stitt referred to in his Monday state of the state address to lawmakers.

Stitt told lawmakers that Denver turned its back on the agriculture industry and wouldn’t allow a cattle show because the state was locked down.

“That put the stability of the U.S. beef industry in danger,” Stitt said. “So, we started a new tradition here in Oklahoma City, and the Cattlemen’s Congress brought $50 million to our economy.”

The federal dollars could only be used for reimbursement for costs related to the COVID-19 public health emergency, were not in existing budgets and were incurred between March 1 and Dec. 30.

In April, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter asked State Auditor and Inspector Cindy Byrd for an investigative audit of the Oklahoma State Department of Health, including spending of federal relief dollars.

Byrd said the audit will be completed soon.