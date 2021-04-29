Report: 16,300 filed first-time regular jobless claims in the state last week

First-time jobless claims declined slightly last week, the second consecutive week Oklahoma has posted a modest drop in initial filings, according to a government report.

In all, 16,300 Oklahoma workers filed initial claims for regular unemployment benefits the week ending Saturday, or 456 fewer than filed the prior week, the U.S. Department of Labor reported.

Continued claims, meanwhile, increased for the third consecutive week, or by 3,848 from 29,142 to 32,990. Continued claims are those filed after one week of unemployment.

The Oklahoma Employment Security Commission, in its weekly report of job numbers, reminded out-of-work Oklahomans of upcoming job fairs to be held across the state.

“With the decline in initial claims and the upcoming career fairs OESC will host throughout the state, we are hopeful that we will make progress on unemployment and get more Oklahomans back to work,” said Shelley Zumwalt, OESC executive director. “Regarding the career fairs, so far the employers registered represent more than 8,000 open positions. Businesses have safely re-opened, and we’re confident we can help rebuild Oklahoma’s workforce through these re-employment efforts.”

The OESC will hold a job fair in Tulsa Thursday through Friday at Expo Square.