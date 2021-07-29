Reparations study denied by state House speaker; 'Conversation absolutely has to be held,' proponent says

Reparations for damage done to Tulsa's Greenwood district during the 1921 Race Massacre were a matter of discussion at that time, and they still are today, a state representative said.

Earlier this summer, state Rep. Regina Goodwin, D-Tulsa, requested an interim study on the issue. That request was turned down by House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka.

Goodwin said last week she wanted to look into why recommendations issued in February 2001 by a legislative commission have not been fully implemented.

In fact, the commission's original call for restitution was made a year earlier, in a letter to Gov. Frank Keating. That letter was included in the 2001 report with a figurative line drawn under it.

The five recommendations were direct payments to massacre survivors and descendants of people harmed by the massacre, a scholarship fund, establishment of an "economic development zone," and "a memorial for the reburial of any human remains found in the search for unmarked graves."

The commission acknowledged the recommendations were non-binding, and not all commissioners agreed on some of the them, but Goodwin — and others — think most of those were too easily dismissed.