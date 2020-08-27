Rep. Tom Cole bill aims to improve mental health care for Native American vets

OKLAHOMA CITY - Native American and Alaska Native veterans would receive mental health care that’s appropriate to their cultures under legislation announced Thursday by U.S. Rep. Tom Cole.
If the measure becomes law, every U.S. Veterans Affairs Department medical facility would be required to have on staff a minority veteran coordinator trained to deliver “culturally competent mental health care” for Native veterans.
Cole, R-Moore, a member of the Chickasaw Nation, said Native Americans have enlisted in the U.S. military at a higher rate than any other racial or ethnic group.
“Like all veterans, Native Americans who have served in uniform deserve the best care and service the VA can provide,” Cole said.