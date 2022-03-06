Rents are skyrocketing across Tulsa as the city faces a shortage of affordable housing

With a housing shortage driving up costs nationwide, rental rates jumped more than 19% in south Tulsa last year and seem likely to continue climbing in 2022, according to recent data from the city.

The rest of Tulsa saw higher rents, too, with monthly rates climbing about 12% citywide, officials said, but south Tulsa was the part of the city that kept pace with a national trend. Rents soared 19.3% between December 2020 and December 2021 in the 50 largest U.S. metropolitan areas, which include Tulsa, according to recent surveys.

“It’s supply and demand,” explained Kristin Maun, director of housing development and incentives for the Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity.

Typically, about 10% of the rental units in Tulsa will be vacant at any given time. But last year, the vacancy rate dropped to just 5% or sometimes even less, Maun said.

“That means there were a low number of units available,” she said. “With high demand and low supply, you start to see rental rates increase.”

Even before the recent increases, 46% of renter households in Tulsa — or roughly 35,000 families — were “cost burdened,” meaning there spending more than 30% of their income on housing costs, Maun said.

“It's an issue that doesn't just affect our low-income families,” she said. “It affects people across a wide range of income brackets. It just more severely impacts our low-income households.”

As dramatic as they seem, the rent increases in Tulsa pale in comparison to the jumps seen in some other cities. Nowhere faced bigger jumps than Miami, Florida, where rents climbed 49.8% last year.

Several other cities, including Tampa, Orlando, San Diego, Las Vegas, Austin and Memphis, saw spikes of more than 25%.

Landlords, both nationally and locally, say they have no choice but to raise rents to cover their own skyrocketing costs.

“Just as most of us have seen increases in the cost of things we buy, housing providers are also experiencing increased costs for products and services they need to maintain the homes for their residents,” said Keri Cooper, executive director of the Tulsa Apartment Association.

Inflation has particularly driven up the costs of kitchen appliances, insurance and labor, Cooper said.

“Housing providers are increasing pay for employees,” she said, “to not only ensure they keep their current employees, but to also remain competitive in attracting new people to the industry.”

Increasing demand is “also a factor,” Cooper said.

“The industry needs to keep up,” she said. “However, producing enough new rental homes to meet demand requires new development approaches, more incentives and fewer restrictions.”

In Tulsa, incentives include the Affordable Housing Trust Fund, which provides 10-year zero-interest loans as gap financing for the development of affordable housing.

Ordinarily, rising rents alone would provide an incentive for developers to build more rental units. But higher construction costs seem to be deterring investors, officials said.

Lumber prices, for example, went up 377% from the previous year. And many landlords reported selling properties due to financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, further reducing the availability of rental units on the market, said Becky Gligo, executive director of Housing Solutions, a nonprofit that fights homelessness in Tulsa.

“A lot of things are contributing to this increase in rates,” Gligo said. “We have seen a lot of folks moving to Tulsa. And that's great because our city is growing. But it also means that you have more scarcity among available rental units.”

