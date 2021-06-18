Renowned artist enlivens downtown Collinsville with historic mural

Raine Clotfelter brings history to life everywhere he goes.
The renowned artist and illustrator spends much of his time on the road, painting large-scale murals for businesses and communities across the nation. Each one can take weeks.
“I love painting murals; it’s just what I do,” Clotfelter said. “I’ve been able to make a pretty good living out of it, and I enjoy it. If you like the work you do, then you don’t work a day in your life.”
Most recently, Clotfelter ventured from his hometown of Branson, Missouri, to Owasso’s northernmost neighboring community of Collinsville, where he spent the past several weeks revitalizing the side of a downtown storefront.
It all started when Clotfelter got a call from Michael Steel, owner of Bottoms Up Chop Shop, who was looking to relocate to the site just a few blocks away and decided to brighten up the building.
“I’m very historical; I’m very into old stuff, classic cars,” said Steel, who has operated the business for the past six years, “so I had this idea in my head that I wanted to bring a piece of Oklahoma to that wall.”
Steel connected with Clotfelter through a mutual friend a short time later and quickly learned that the longtime artist shared his vision for enlivening Collinsville’s burgeoning Main Street.
Clotfelter — known for revitalizing communities through his creations under the moniker America’s Muralist — incorporated a variety of elements into the painting to capture Oklahoma’s history and complement the spirit of the local motorcycle service and repair shop.
Collinsville’s new 140-foot-long, 20-foot-tall canvas depicts a vibrant, scenic landscape filled with roaming buffaloes and traveling pioneers, along with a rendering of bikers Wyatt and Billy from the 1969 film “Easy Rider” — all under the blanket of an American flag-infused sunset sky.
“This is what I would call a signature mural,” Clotfelter said. “There are good murals; then there’s the ones that are the real show-stoppers. This would be one of them just because of the content, the brightness of it, the colors, the patriotism in it, the history.”
Clotfelter poured about 280 hours — and nearly two-dozen gallons of paint — into his latest collage, which serves as his third and largest mural of the year so far. To date, he has worked on more than 170 detailed, hand-painted murals and gallery pieces, some as large as 60 feet high and 300 feet long,
The retired Navy illustrator draftsman’s efforts have led him to nationwide acclaim, even creating pieces for Walt Disney, Columbia Pictures, Tri-Star Entertainment and Time Warner. But Clotfelter’s merited stardom hasn’t steered him away from his small-town roots, as evidenced by his work on Collinsville’s piece, which he completed on Tuesday.
“I seldom ever turn down a mural. We (he and his wife) just travel all over, and he (Steel) needed a mural, so here we are,” Clotfelter said. “This town is very friendly, … so we’ve really just enjoyed being here.”
Seeing the mural come to fruition has encouraged Steel, who has been renovating the site for the past two years. He plans to move his current shop, opened in 2015, to the new — now symbolic — structure going into the beginning of next year.
“I’ve been working on this building since 2019, and it’s a big thing for me,” Steel said. “This building’s coming to life now; it’s taking shape. … It’s a ‘wow’ factor. Now I’m very excited about it. I can’t wait to get in there.”
Steel’s eagerness is paired with the enthusiasm of the community as passersby and newcomers alike can now get a glimpse of downtown’s new picturesque staple, which conveniently reads, “Welcome to Collinsville.”
