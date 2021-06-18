Renowned artist enlivens downtown Collinsville with historic mural

Clotfelter — known for revitalizing communities through his creations under the moniker America’s Muralist — incorporated a variety of elements into the painting to capture Oklahoma’s history and complement the spirit of the local motorcycle service and repair shop.

Collinsville’s new 140-foot-long, 20-foot-tall canvas depicts a vibrant, scenic landscape filled with roaming buffaloes and traveling pioneers, along with a rendering of bikers Wyatt and Billy from the 1969 film “Easy Rider” — all under the blanket of an American flag-infused sunset sky.

“This is what I would call a signature mural,” Clotfelter said. “There are good murals; then there’s the ones that are the real show-stoppers. This would be one of them just because of the content, the brightness of it, the colors, the patriotism in it, the history.”

Clotfelter poured about 280 hours — and nearly two-dozen gallons of paint — into his latest collage, which serves as his third and largest mural of the year so far. To date, he has worked on more than 170 detailed, hand-painted murals and gallery pieces, some as large as 60 feet high and 300 feet long,