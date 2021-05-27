 Skip to main content
Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce
Remember & Rise event with John Legend and Stacey Abrams canceled, organizers announce

Aerials (copy)

Aerial view of ONEOK Field. 

 STEPHEN PINGRY, Tulsa World

Remember & Rise commemoration marking the centennial of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre will not go on as scheduled, event organizers announced Thursday.

"Due to unexpected circumstances with entertainers and speakers the Centennial Commission is unable to fulfill our high expectations for Monday afternoon's commemoration event and has determined not to move forward with the event at this time," according to a statement released by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission. "We have hopes to reschedule later in this 100th commemorative year."

Organizers previously announced that singer-songwriter John Legend would headline the event, scheduled for Memorial Day at ONEOK Field, with political activist Stacey Abrams serving as keynote speaker.

Actor Hill Harper and spoken word poet Brandon Leake was scheduled to be among the special guests, with Harper serving as event emcee.

Officials indicated that ticketholders will be notified when the event is rescheduled.

