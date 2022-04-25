 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Remains of woman missing since February found in shallow grave, police say

Police say the body found last week in a shallow grave is that of a Tulsa woman missing since February.

The grave found Wednesday by a Tulsa police officer was found to contain the body of Tyra Whitaker, who would have just turned 25. Whitaker reportedly was dating a man accused in the slayings of two other Tulsa women.

Whitaker's body was buried in a creek just north of 12400 E. Admiral Place. She was reportedly dating Terryl Brooks, charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Star Rainbow Dancer, 69, and Elizabeth Dillard, 27.

"Detectives anticipate filing an additional murder charge against Terryl Brooks for the death of Whitaker," Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said in a news release early Monday.

Anyone with information about this or any of the other two homicides filed against Brooks is urged to contact CrimeStoppers or the Tulsa Police Homicide Unit.

When Whitaker went missing, her family said they gave the name of her boyfriend, “Terryl,” to the police, but they didn’t know his last name or even really know him after the two met in October or November 2021.

