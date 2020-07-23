SAPULPA — More than a month after skeletal remains found outside an Army base in Texas were identified as a missing Sapulpa soldier, his community showed up in droves to welcome him home.
From the outskirts of town to Main Street, families and friends, as well as motorcycle, car and Jeep clubs, waited along roadways for Pvt. Gregory Scott Wedel-Morales’ procession to pass on the way to Green Hill Funeral Home.
The 24-year-old was reported missing from Fort Hood last August.
American flags were almost as numerous as the crowd, and handheld signs proclaimed “Welcome home soldier.” But up close, the community grief was palpable.
Veterans, former coaches, ROTC members and mothers of Wedel-Morales’ comrades were teary-eyed. Restaurant workers abandoned their posts to stand at attention, and at least one establishment flew a flag at half staff.
Taps cut through the evening air as the procession passed a Sapulpa school, and those gathered near the street fell silent and still, save for some children’s cries.
Even after the motors buzzed by, the silence remained. Heads held low, those gathered turned to leave, comforting each other with soft words and hugs.
“I think it means a great deal just to support them,” Ron North said of the family.
Army investigators suspect foul play in Wedel-Morales’ death, according to a Fort Hood news release. The motor transport operator, assigned to the 1st Sustainment Brigade, 1st Cavalry Division, since November 2016, was scheduled to be discharged within a couple of days of his disappearance.
His skeletal remains were found in Killeen, Texas, in late June, and though the discovery brought a semblance of closure to his family, a mystery remains.
A friend of the family’s, who gave her name only as Rita, said she had been praying for the family since Wedel-Morales disappeared. She described the soldier as most others interviewed did: “Goofy,” she said, chuckling.
“It’s a very hard goodbye for them,” she said through tears outside the funeral home. “They were a very close family.”
His mother, Kim Wedel, “never quit from day one,” Rita said, continuously posting to social media, trying to spread the word and uncover information about his disappearance.
Army special agents are working closely with Killeen, Texas, police and are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone with credible information concerning the circumstances surrounding Wedel-Morales’ death.
Anyone with information regarding his death can contact Army investigators at 254-287-2722 or the military police at 254-288-1170. They can also anonymously submit information at cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html.
Wedel-Morales’ funeral is open to the public and will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 30, at the First Baptist Church, 200 S. Elm St. in Sapulpa, according to his mother’s social media post. His burial will follow at Fort Gibson National Cemetery in Fort Gibson.
