Remains found of Sand Springs man missing since 2012; info sought in his death

Records show his cellphone was used through the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2012, after which all activity stopped, according to the release. Just before 8 a.m. on that day, Tulsa County deputies found Osburn’s blue 1994 Oldsmobile CLS abandoned in the 6500 block of North Cincinnati Avenue.

"TCSO detectives are relieved to finally be able to return Jarral to his family. We remain committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding his death," TCSO spokesman Casey Roebuck said in the release.