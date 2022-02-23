Remains found of Sand Springs man missing since 2012; info sought in his death

Nearly a decade after a Sand Springs man went missing, his remains were found in far north Tulsa County.
A man hiking in a remote area near Oakcliff Drive made the discovery around 11 a.m. Feb. 15, according to a news release from the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office. Investigators and medical examiners confirmed the remains belonged to 35-year-old Jarral "J.R." Osburn.
Osburn’s cause and manner of death have not yet been determined, according to the news release.
Osburn was last seen Aug. 28, 2012, at the Walgreens at 12802 E. 96th St. North in Owasso. The 36-year-old was reported missing Sept. 18, 2012. Family members had grown concerned after not hearing from him and finding no sign of him at his home near 209th West Avenue in Sand Springs, Tulsa County deputies said in a news release.
Records show his cellphone was used through the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2012, after which all activity stopped, according to the release. Just before 8 a.m. on that day, Tulsa County deputies found Osburn’s blue 1994 Oldsmobile CLS abandoned in the 6500 block of North Cincinnati Avenue.
"TCSO detectives are relieved to finally be able to return Jarral to his family. We remain committed to investigating the circumstances surrounding his death," TCSO spokesman Casey Roebuck said in the release.
Tulsa County and Sand Springs detectives at the time said they believed Osburn met with foul play. Anyone with information on what may have happened to him are asked to call 918-596-5600 or Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.