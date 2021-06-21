Relief from the heat: Rare summer cold front drops temps 25-30 degrees

The normal low temperature is 70 for the Tulsa area this time of year.

With temperatures expected to dip into the lower- to mid-50s, many locations were expected to set or tie record lows for the date on Tuesday morning, forecasters said.

"A warming trend will then begin Tuesday, but it will still be well below normal for late June," forecasters said.

The average high temperature in Tulsa is 88.4 degrees in June, with an average of 14.2 days at or above 90 degrees, according to the weather service.

Prior to Monday, high temperatures had been in the mid- to upper-90s for more than a week.

Since June 10, when EMSA issued a medical heat alert that remained in effect through the weekend, medics had responded to more than 95 heat-related illness calls in its Tulsa service area as of Saturday afternoon, the agency said.

So far this month, exactly one inch of rain has fallen, including 0.31 inches on Monday, according to the weather service.

The city averages 4.65 inches of rain in June, with 9.1 days of rain and eight days with thunderstorms for the month, according to weather service records.