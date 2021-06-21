Relief from the heat: Rare summer cold front drops temps 25-30 degrees

A rare summer cold front brought temperatures 25-30 degrees cooler from Sunday to Monday, offering a welcomed, albeit brief, respite from the heat.
After dipping into the lower- to mid-60s for much of the day, temperatures in the Tulsa area were in the mid-70s Monday afternoon — well below the normal high of 90 for the date. Technically, Tulsa's high was 83 degrees, but that was about 12:50 a.m., before the front came through.
"You just don't expect this in Oklahoma in the later part of June," said Steve Piltz, meteorologist in charge at the National Weather Service office in Tulsa.
"There's kind of an unseasonable dip in the jet stream — that's going to bring the cooler air down. It's pretty noteworthy."
Some areas of the state were 35 degrees cooler — Tulsa was 27 degrees cooler — from Sunday afternoon to Monday afternoon, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet, the statewide network of 121 environmental monitoring sites.
Highs in Tulsa are expected to be in the low 80s on Tuesday, before returning to the mid-90s by the end of the week.
Marking the calendar start of summer, Sunday's high temperature was 97 degrees at the official weather service reporting site at Tulsa International Airport, and 94 at the Mesonet site in Tulsa, about two miles west of the airport.
The normal low temperature is 70 for the Tulsa area this time of year.
With temperatures expected to dip into the lower- to mid-50s, many locations were expected to set or tie record lows for the date on Tuesday morning, forecasters said.
"A warming trend will then begin Tuesday, but it will still be well below normal for late June," forecasters said.
The average high temperature in Tulsa is 88.4 degrees in June, with an average of 14.2 days at or above 90 degrees, according to the weather service.
Prior to Monday, high temperatures had been in the mid- to upper-90s for more than a week.
Since June 10, when EMSA issued a medical heat alert that remained in effect through the weekend, medics had responded to more than 95 heat-related illness calls in its Tulsa service area as of Saturday afternoon, the agency said.
So far this month, exactly one inch of rain has fallen, including 0.31 inches on Monday, according to the weather service.
The city averages 4.65 inches of rain in June, with 9.1 days of rain and eight days with thunderstorms for the month, according to weather service records.
Highs Wednesday were expected to climb into the upper 80s, and into the mid-90s by Thursday and Friday, forecasters said, before another cool front moves into the area over the weekend, bringing additional rain chances and another shot of cooler air.
"The airmass behind this (next) front does not look nearly as cool as the one that will be over us the next couple days," forecasters said.
But Piltz said, "It will be noticeable. We're going to be in the 80s for several days," starting over the weekend.
