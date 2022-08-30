Registration open for Indian Health Care Resource Center youth summit

Native American youth will have the chance to learn more about health care resources and cultural topics and hear from inspiring Native American leaders at this year's Indian Health Care Resource Center Youth Summit on Oct. 10.

The event will run in conjunction with the city of Tulsa's Native American Day festivities and will begin at Dream Keepers Park, 1875 S. Boulder Park Dr.

After a Native American Day parade, summit attendees will meet at the Unity Center of Tulsa, 1830 S. Boston Ave., for breakout sessions, a guest speech by Raini Deerinwater — a Muscogee citizen who modeled with her twin sister on a Times Square billboard for Indigenous designer Sheila Tucker — and a keynote address from award-winning hip-hop artist and Native American dancer Supaman.

The summit will then return to Dream Keepers Park to finish out the evening with a free concert from Supaman.

"Join us for a fun-filled day where Native Youth learn resilience, life skills, and knowledge for their future," Indian Health Care Resource Center staff said on their website.

Supaman, Christian Takes Gun Parrish, is a member of the Apsaalooke Nation — or Crow Tribe — who has dedicated his life to empowering and spreading a message of hope, pride and resilience through his original art form of hip-hop and Native American dancing, according to his website.

He was the recipient of the 2017 MTV VMA award for “Best Fight Against the System" and has received a Native American Music Award and a North American Indigenous Image Award, among other honors.

Some of the breakout topics include nutrition, dating safety, Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, and career and finance education.

Summit attendees will receive lunch from 3 Feathers BBQ.

Registration has opened and is free for sixth graders through high school seniors at ihcrc.org/summit.