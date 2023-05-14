Female veterans are invited to register now for a free opportunity to learn about health care services available to them.

The VA Women’s Health Reengagement Training program, part of the Department of Veterans Affairs Office of Women’s Health, will be at the University of Tulsa from 1-5 p.m. May 22. The event will be held in TU’s Meinig Recital Hall, 550 S. Gary Place.

All female veterans are eligible to register for the event and can do so at womensheart.info/event-details/training-session-51-tulsa.

Organizers say the program’s mission is to connect female veterans with the benefits they earned and deserve.

As well as connecting with fellow veterans, participants will be able to learn about preventive care and wellness; women’s health services; whole health and mental health services; and how to determine VA care eligibility and enroll in VA health care.

VA health care is a benefit that can be used in addition to any private insurance, TRICARE or Medicare.

This year marks the 100th year that female veterans have received health care through the Department of Veterans Affairs, officials said.

For more information, email info@womensheart.org.