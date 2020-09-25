 Skip to main content
Regalado's appearance in Inhofe ad raises eyebrows

Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado's appearances in a campaign advertisement for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe and at rally for President Donald Trump may have ticked off some constituents but don't seem to have violated any state or federal laws.

Regalado was in uniform for both, and in the ad he's standing in front of a phalanx of people dressed in generic law enforcement garb. Some questioned whether that violated the Hatch Act, a law that prohibits federal and some state employees from engaging in political activity.

The Office of Special Counsel, which oversees enforcement of the act, said elected local officials are generally exempt. It directed a reporter to a 2012 OSC opinion stating sheriffs may engage in political activities while in uniform as long as they don't order or coerce department employees to do the same.

It was noted the Hatch Act is primarily intended to protect non-elected employees from political intimidation and misuse.

The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office said it could find no state statute that addresses the issues of sheriffs campaigning in uniform.

Regalado said he checked with the Tulsa County District Attorney's Office before speaking at Trump's Tulsa rally on June 30. He said none of the "police" in the Inhofe campaign are Tulsa County deputies or employees.

"I don't know who they were," Regalado said.

Randy Krehbiel

918-581-8365

randy.krehbiel@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @rkrehbiel

