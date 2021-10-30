Refugee welcome teams stay ready to roll, assist arriving Afghans: 'The 20 minutes you're with them is just so precious'

A good welcome doesn't always require a lot of words.

As she's greeted arriving Afghan refugees over the last few weeks, Karen Pirtle has had that truth reaffirmed for her more than once.

"The very first woman that came through (at Tulsa Airport) was a single mom," Pirtle said. "She walked in, and I was holding a thing with her name on it and I said 'salaam' — and she just hugged me. She just grabbed me and hugged me."

Pirtle, a missions minister with South Tulsa Baptist Church, wasn't expecting that. But she returned the hug, along with a big smile.

When the refugees arrive, they have no idea what to expect, Pirtle said. Whatever military base they come from, "they're scared when they come in," she said. "They don't know if anyone is going to even be at the airport."

"I think this woman was just so relieved we were there," she added.

In the weeks since, there have been many scenes like that one, Pirtle said.

South Tulsa Baptist — in partnership with Catholic Charities, which is heading up the overall resettlement effort — has been in charge of welcoming Afghan refugees at Tulsa International Airport since arrivals began in September.