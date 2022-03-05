Red Flag Warning today, storms likely Sunday

Tulsa and counties north and west are under a Red Flag Warning Saturday, with outdoor burning strongly discouraged.

The warning means that "a dangerous combination of weather conditions and dry vegetation is expected within 24 hours, favoring rapid growth and spread of any wildfires," the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.

The warning is in effect until 8 p.m.

A strong storm system and cold front will move into the area overnight Saturday into Sunday, brining a risk of some severe storms on Sunday, forecasters said.

"Damaging wind is the primary threat, with large hail a secondary threat. A low tornado threat will be possible as well. Locally heavy rainfall is also forecast with this system," forecasters said.

"The area of greater severe potential is expected across SE OK into W AR. Continue to monitor latest forecasts and updates."

The Storm Predication Center has Tulsa in the "marginal" category for severe weather, the lowest on a five-tier scale.

Much of southeast Oklahoma is in the "slight" category for severe weather, the second-lowest category on the scale.

Sunday's forecast is for showers and possibly a thunderstorm after noon, with a high near 58. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch are possible.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm is forecast before midnight Sunday, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after midnight, with a low around 34 and north winds 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Much cooler temperatures are forecast for Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s.

