Red Cross already on pace to exceed 2021 home fire response numbers in Oklahoma

Just a week into the new year, the American Red Cross of Oklahoma has responded to more than 50 fires at single family and multifamily residences combined, the agency said.
That number includes a Thursday fire at a Tulsa County home where a man died.
In all of 2021, staff and volunteers responded to roughly 1,600 home fires across the state, providing health, mental health, spiritual care and recovery assistance services.
At the current rate, Red Cross of Oklahoma would see home fire responses increase 60% in 2022.
“Most of us are spending a lot of time at home. Working from home is the new normal for many. Winter weather is keeping us inside. The ongoing pandemic is also keeping us housebound,” said Red Cross Regional Preparedness Program Manager Linda Medford.
“This can lead to an uptick in home fires with the two top causes of home fires at the forefront: cooking and heating.”
The Red Cross has already responded to more than 600 home fires nationwide in 2022.
Recent fires have included two major apartment blazes in Tulsa last month.
A dozen Tulsans were displaced overnight Dec. 13 after a cooking fire swept through three apartments in a 12-unit building.
Firefighters responded to the Wedgewood Court apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 11:35 p.m. and found that a fire in a ground-level unit had spread to two second-story units.
Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said firefighters helped one woman out of her apartment and that she was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.
A second Tulsa apartment fire during the last week of December also displaced several residents.
Following last week’s fatal fire, Tulsa firefighters canvassed the neighborhood surrounding the home, visiting 107 homes and offering free installation of smoke alarms.
They found at least one smoke alarm in the burned home, but it’s unclear whether it was operable.
The extent of the damage rendered investigators unable to determine the fire’s cause, but Little said it’s possible it was a space heater.
Little reminded residents to plug only one space heater into an outlet at a time and never to use them with extension cords, keep them at least three feet away from combustible materials, and exercise additional caution if children or pets are in the home.
Any Tulsa resident without a smoke detector may call the fire department to have a device installed at no cost.
Featured video