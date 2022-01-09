Red Cross already on pace to exceed 2021 home fire response numbers in Oklahoma

A dozen Tulsans were displaced overnight Dec. 13 after a cooking fire swept through three apartments in a 12-unit building.

Firefighters responded to the Wedgewood Court apartments near 61st Street and Peoria Avenue about 11:35 p.m. and found that a fire in a ground-level unit had spread to two second-story units.

Tulsa Fire Department spokesman Andrew Little said firefighters helped one woman out of her apartment and that she was taken to a hospital. No other injuries were reported.

A second Tulsa apartment fire during the last week of December also displaced several residents.

Following last week’s fatal fire, Tulsa firefighters canvassed the neighborhood surrounding the home, visiting 107 homes and offering free installation of smoke alarms.

They found at least one smoke alarm in the burned home, but it’s unclear whether it was operable.

The extent of the damage rendered investigators unable to determine the fire’s cause, but Little said it’s possible it was a space heater.