Recycling still a challenge: What are Tulsans, waste controllers doing since the fire?

All of the blue-bin, city of Tulsa recyclables have been diverted to Covanta Tulsa, a waste-to-energy furnace, to be burned for electricity along with the rest of the city's trash, and AWC has been hand-sorting the rest of its customers' recyclables, which accounts for about 50,000 curbside customers in surrounding municipalities and thousands of private businesses.

"We're doing the best that we can," Ross said of the hand-sorting operation. "For right now, it's amazing what a little elbow grease and kicking and picking can recover."

Of the about 40 employees whose jobs were displaced in the fire aftermath, Ross said some have taken to manual sorting, some switched to the hauling side of the company and others worked with a staffing agency to relocate to temporary positions until Mr. Murph is up and running again.

Engineers are assessing what all can be salvaged from Mr. Murph, and Ross said removal of unworkable parts should begin early next week.

"Mr. Murph 2.0" is expected to be complete in December. He's expected to be able to process a greater quantity of recyclables and will be equipped with artificial intelligence to better identify commodities and pull out contamination.

Real humans, of course, will still be necessary for quality control.