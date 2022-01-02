Recreational marijuana petition campaign still on schedule despite challenges, organizer says

“I can drive a jalopy across the finish line, or I can do it in a Cadillac,” he said.

Green has been building up to this point since the campaign for SQ 788, even telling people then he would be pushing for recreational use and “doing it right at this time.”

So the challenges brought by a Tulsa political gadfly known for creating a spectacle haven’t derailed the effort, according to Green. He even welcomes the opportunity Thursday at the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

“Paul (Tay) may be doing us a favor by having a hearing specifically on the gist to begin with,” Green said of the ballot language of the state question.

He noted the gist, as well as the ballot title, can be challenged again upon a successful signature gathering campaign. Having ballot language that’s already cleared hurdles in arguments before the state Supreme Court could head off legal delays down the line.

An attorney general can challenge the language of a state question before it goes to a ballot, but Green said: “as long as the suggested replacement is not completely nuts, I’m going to say ‘Sure, whatever you want to do.’