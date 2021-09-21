Reckless driver report reveals shooting victim on BA Expressway

A reckless driver report on the Broken Arrow Expressway revealed a man shot several times, police reported Tuesday morning.
A 911 caller said the vehicle was slowly rolling eastbound on only three tires along Oklahoma 51 about 7:30 a.m., Broken Arrow police said in a news release.
Police officers stopped the driver in the 600 block of the highway and realized he had several gunshot wounds to his upper torso, the release states.
Emergency medical responders took him to a hospital, and his condition remained unknown as of 9 a.m.
Preliminary information indicates the shooting took place outside the city limits of Broken Arrow, said Ofc. Chris Walker, public information officer for BAPD.
Kelsy Schlotthauer
Staff Writer
I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455
