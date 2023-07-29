Anna Codutti Tulsa World Assistant City Editor Follow Anna Codutti Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Nine months before Ashley Atwell was found dead in her apartment, she told a judge the father of her child strangled her while she was holding their baby in her arms.

Special Court District Judge Deborah Ludi-Leitch issued an emergency protective order, and Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office served the defendant five days later. But neither Atwell nor her alleged abuser appeared in court two weeks later, and the judge noted no contact from the plaintiff.

With no other options, the judge dismissed the case. The emergency didn’t end there, which became clear on the morning of July 24, when Atwell, 38, and two young women were found slain. Her baby had been in her arms, police said.

Without talking specifically about Atwell taking steps for her and her family’s safety, Suzanne Stewart, director of the Family Safety Center in Tulsa, said protective orders are a complicated process.

“And sometimes a very long process for people to be able to get this piece of paper that just says ‘This person has to stay away from you and the kids for a period of time,’” she said in a Tulsa World interview Thursday.

Any number of reasons could prevent a plaintiff from appearing in court to advance the protective order process, including threats from the defendant, Stewart said.

“But that makes it complicated … because really the onus is on the plaintiff to prove why this person is still a danger to them,” she said.

Caleb Venson is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court. He faces one charge of shooting with intent to kill related to injuries suffered by his child. The baby is expected to survive, police said.

If a survivor of strangulation goes to Family Safety Center, that individual might learn they are 750 times more likely to be killed by their abuser.

According to Stewart, those who try to handle the process on their own are at a great disadvantage, which is why Family Safety Center and Domestic Violence Intervention Services offers a wealth of resources for survivors — both in the same building.

“The biggest problem is … the demand for representation with the protective orders and the sheer numbers that get filed far outweighs the supply,” Megan Martin, vice president of legal services for DVIS, said Friday in a Tulsa World interview.

Of just seven attorneys at Family Safety Center, five serve clients at DVIS, with two from Legal Aid Services. They can assist with divorce, guardianship, paternity, child support, housing and medical/legal needs, Stewart said.

In addition to getting the paperwork in place for protective order cases, the agencies provide ongoing assistance.

“There’s an advocate who can be with you even if you don’t have an attorney with you to help you state your case and be support for you while you’re going through that process,” Stewart said.

Cited in the Senate during the legislative session in April, World Population Review ranks Oklahoma first in the nation for domestic violence and third for domestic violence homicides.

“About 49.1% of Oklahoma women and 40.7% of Oklahoma men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes, including intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner rape, or intimate partner stalking,” the report states.

The most recent report from Violence Policy Center titled “When Men Murder Women” ranked Oklahoma second in the nation behind Alaska, as of 2020, for the number of women murdered by men.

The year that report was released, the Legislature passed a law making strangulation a predicate crime: it might be a misdemeanor the first time, if there are no complicating circumstances, but any subsequent strangulation charge is a felony.

“It’s basically one step closer to a fatality,” Martin said of strangulation. She said attorneys hope the 2021 law change, as well as a law that will be effective Nov. 1, “will send a stronger message about what happens when you strangle somebody, in the criminal justice system.”

The upcoming law removes the requirement that prosecutors show “intent to cause bodily harm,” which Martin said was a big point of contention when jurors in domestic violence cases provided feedback.

“So attorneys are looking forward to that (law) helping clear it up for the jury and lead to more convictions if that intent element is not part of the finding for strangulation,” she said.

On the Domestic Violence Court felony docket last year, about half of the cases involved strangulation, but about half will end up dismissed by prosecutors for reasons like lack of evidence or uncooperative victims.

Martin, a 16-year veteran at DVIS, said the reports she gets from advocates helping clients with domestic violence and sexual assault have become especially troubling in recent years.

“The instances are getting more severe,” she said. “Even if it’s a first-time protective order or a one-time incident, they are definitely more severe than we’ve seen in the past.”

The Oklahoma Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board’s annual report last year, with data through 2021, shows Tulsa County jumping by 24.2% to be the highest in the state for domestic abuse crimes (not homicides) at 6,399.

“At the height of the pandemic, we hit a 20-year high in the number of domestic violence incidents, and Tulsa County was even higher than Oklahoma County,” DVIS Director Tracey Lyall said, noting it was also a 20-year high for domestic violence homicides.

Of 28 homicides investigated by Tulsa Police so far this year, six were victims in a domestic situation, according to a Tulsa World analysis.

“The numbers are troubling, with no signs of going down,” DVIS spokeswoman Laurel Williamson said.

She said it’s her hope that more efforts are made confronting the problem at its source by better funding treatment programs for offenders.

“We must change the narrative and the questions from ‘why did the survivor stay?’ to ‘why did the offender harm?’” Williamson said.

Stewart pointed out that co-occurring themes for offenders include trauma and PTSD, addiction issues and homelessness, but mental health is not part of the state’s only program for domestic violence offenders. They may be ordered into alcohol or substance abuse treatment and/or testing, GPS monitoring, community service, or job skills programs, but not counseling.

“It makes it even harder for offenders to do what they need to do to be healthy,” she said.

Lyall noted how many perpetrators of domestic violence were abused themselves.

“I think there’s a shortcoming in the state’s only program for offenders of domestic violence, that you can’t consider their past trauma as part of their treatment in the domestic violence program,” she said. “That’s a little archaic.”

It’s also becoming archaic to ask “why does a survivor stay in an abusive relationship without seeking help?” Several reasons might prevent victims from involving others, including addiction issues or just sharing parenting responsibilities.

“Having children is always going to present its own unique obstacle,” Martin said. “You can’t just necessarily end the relationship … and go down the road with your life. You’re tied to that person.”

Stewart pointed out survivors should never be deterred from seeking court intervention because they’re a parent.

“A lot of people are afraid to come in with a protective order with a kid on it but are afraid their child will be taken away,” she said. “That’s not how it works. DHS does not want to take your kids away, they just want to make sure they’re all safe.”

Addiction is also nothing that should get in the way of getting help to keep your family safe, Martin said, because of the confidentially DVIS can guarantee.

“Our clients get to choose what their representation, what their process looks like,” she said.

Stewart said she wishes Family Safety Center could guarantee that everyone who comes through its doors would be 100% safe, but everyone there will do all they can to deter further violence. They will do more listening than just telling a survivor what to do, she said, especially when it comes to a potential breakup.

“When you leave a relationship is the most dangerous time … and survivors can gauge when it’s the safest time, if ever,” Stewart said. “We’re here to provide as much safety as possible.”

Guidance for survivors and loved ones For those concerned for their loved ones, Suzann Stewart, Family Safety Center director, says watch for clues, be available, and offer to execute a safety plan. "Come up with a safe word you can text to someone. 'If I say lamb stew, you call 911 and come help me.'" The most important thing you can do for a loved one is keep the lines of communication open, DVIS Director Tracey Lyall said. "Don't close the door on them," she said, though it may be hard watching them go through an abusive relationship. If you have experienced abuse and know you might need to leave without notice, prepare a stash of cash, another set of car keys, identification and any vital documentation, put it in a box and leave it with someone you trust, Stewart said. Never post about taking action on Facebook. "We counsel people stay off social media," Stewart said. "Don’t tell anybody what you’re doing" except trusted family, friends, your employer, etc. If you observe threats against yourself or a loved one on social media, take screenshots for use as potential evidence, but never respond.

