Reba McEntire comes home for grand opening for Reba's Place: 'I just wish Mama and Daddy were here to see it"

ATOKA — Oklahoma country music superstar Reba McEntire came home for the Thursday grand opening of Reba’s Place.

It’s a new restaurant, live music venue and retail space in downtown Atoka.

It’s also personal. Confirmation is on the third floor of Reba’s Place.

The third floor is the merch floor, but it also houses a library — a sitting area with couches, chairs and rows upon rows of shelved books.

The books belonged to McEntire’s mother, who died in 2020. Those books now are part of the Reba’s Place library.

“It’s really a special room,” McEntire said. “When you walk up there and see it, I hope you feel what I felt. Mama’s up there. ... Grab a seat and grab you a book.”

Reba’s Place is a 100-year-old former Masonic Temple at 319 Court St. The celebrity-branded venue came about through a partnership between McEntire, the city and the Choctaw Nation. The venture was announced in late 2021 and recently became reality. A soft opening was followed by a private grand opening event that began with a press conference featuring McEntire and chef Kurtess Mortensen.

McEntire called herself a “professional restaurant goer” and followed up with this: “The best thing I can make is a reservation.”

But she leaned on Mortensen and they teamed to create a made-from-scratch menu that reflects her tastes.

“I let chef Kurtess do the menu,” McEntire said. “I told him the sort of things I really want to have, like beans and cornbread. I love beans. I love cornbread. Certain things like that. And then he kept bringing up other stuff.”

Mortensen said he sent McEntire a questionnaire to find out what she likes and doesn’t like as far as food and beverages “and we just kind of built if from there.”

McEntire said Mortensen kept coming with more things to eat and the menu, which she initially intended to be small, swelled to two pages.

Speaking of growth, the opening of Reba’s Place is expected to spur economic growth in Atoka.

McEntire, who was raised in nearby Chockie and attended school in Kiowa, was asked why she chose Atoka for Reba’s Place. Her reply: “The people. The people asking. The people who had a passion. You can try and do something by yourself all day long. And that’s hard. It’s not any fun. But when you have people that are excited about it — more than I was excited about it — and they kept saying, 'It’s going to help our town. It’s going to help our community. It’s going to bring jobs in.' Well, shoot. I can’t say no to that. It kind of snowballed on me there for a little bit, but I’m really glad it all worked out like it did.”

At the beginning of the press conference, McEntire said Reba’s Place turned out to be something way beyond her imagination.

“I just wish Mama and Daddy were here to see it,” she said. “They would love it.”