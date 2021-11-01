Reasor's 17 Oklahoma grocery stores bought by Texas company; will continue under same name

A family-owned grocery chain rooted in the Tulsa area for close to 60 years has a new owner.

Brookshire Grocery Co., based in Tyler, Texas, has agreed to acquire Reasor's 17 grocery stores in Oklahoma. The Oklahoma chain will continue to operate uninterrupted under the Reasor's name following the transaction, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The sales price was not disclosed.

"We are pleased to have secured a strong grocery retailer in Brookshire Grocery Company, who shares our focus on customers and values their employees," Reasor's CEO Jeff Reasor said in a statement. "We are confident that these stores will experience continued success as a part of BGC.

"Reasor’s and BGC are working closely together to ensure a smooth transition for employees in these stores. We are excited that the employees will have opportunities to grow in their careers in these stores and throughout the company.

"We would like to thank our loyal customers who have faithfully supported Reasor’s for close to 60 years, as well as our employees for their commitment to serving our customers."