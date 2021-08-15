REAL ID and driver's license megacenter opens in Tulsa on Monday

The Tulsa megacenter — a facility to help Oklahomans acquire REAL IDs and fulfill identification needs — opens Monday in an effort to ease the strain on local DMVs and public safety departments.
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety partnered with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s office and the Oklahoma Legislature to open two megacenters: One in Oklahoma City and one in Tulsa.
The Oklahoma City megacenter opened July 26 and will operate until Dec. 10. Tulsa’s will remain open until Jan. 7.
The Tulsa megacenter will operate from Suite 190 of the Kensington Business Center — at 7130 S. Lewis Ave. — from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday. The center operates on a walk-in basis only, so no appointments are necessary.
Sarah Stewart, the director of media operations for Oklahoma’s DPS, outlined the precursory issues that resulted in the Tulsa megacenter’s establishment.
“DPS was seeing a backlog of people trying to get in to get their licenses and IDs due to several factors, including the pandemic, budget cuts and modernization of the system to accommodate REAL ID,” Stewart said.
“We have been able to serve, on average, around 500 people a day at the OKC megacenter. These are people that might not have been able to get in to our DPS offices. The megacenter hours include early morning, late night and Saturdays, so it’s very convenient for people. We expect to see similar results in Tulsa.”
Stewart highly recommended that anyone planning on utilizing the megacenter should visit realid.ok.gov beforehand to make sure they have all the necessary documents.
The REAL ID document checklist has three sections. It requires “proof of identity/lawful presence in the U.S.,” Social Security number and “two proof of current Oklahoma address.” Oklahoma’s REAL ID website lists all forms of documentation that fit within those three categories.
The megacenter will provide renewals and replacements of Class D and commercial driver licenses and identification cards, including both REAL IDs and non-REAL IDs. The megacenter will not issue original driver licenses, drive tests or reinstatements. To receive those, Tulsans must visit a DPS location.
Stewart also wants everyone to know the megacenter will not accept cash or checks. Credit cards and debit cards are the only accepted forms of payment.
Oklahoma City’s megacenter has been largely successful, but opening day saw long wait times and large crowds.
“If Tulsans come the first day, be prepared for long wait times,” Stewart said. “But remember, the megacenter is open through January 7 there.”
Oklahomans have until May 3, 2023, to acquire their REAL IDs, but both megacenters will be closed more than a year before the deadline.
REAL ID is required to be compliant with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Transportation Security Administration.
Twitter: @kaylaj_dunn