'Reagan' biopic filming in Oklahoma halts production after crew members test positive for COVID-19

GUTHRIE — Production has temporarily halted on the Oklahoma-made biopic "Reagan" after multiple people on set reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

Newsweek reports that the two-square-mile set location in Guthrie was shut down last week after several people on the set tested positive for the novel coronavirus. The publication noted that insiders would not say how many tested positive.

"The health and safety protocols on set were very good, if sometimes annoying," "Reagan" star Dennis Quaid told Newsweek. "You can do everything right, but things still happen. I'm praying for a speedy recovery for each of our crew members, and we'll resume as soon as everybody's healthy."

Expected to be released in theaters in fall 2021, the feature film tells the story of how a young boy escapes poverty, finds his way to Hollywood and then becomes the 40th president of the United States, ready to take on the Soviet Union. It co-stars Robert Davi ("Die Hard") and David Henrie ("Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2").