'Ready to make new friends': With close of WWII 75 years ago, occupying troops helped start new era for Japan

Many residents were dressed in rags. And everyone, it seemed, was hungry.

Pope said he drove a truck for a while, hauling garbage from the mess hall to the dump.

“And as we dumped that garbage, the food never hit the ground,” he said. “There were hundreds of hands there grabbing it up.”

“They were very, very poor and starving,” he said. “They had been treated so badly” by their own leaders.

“That always preyed on my mind.”

The apology

Pope’s time among the Japanese resulted in some relationships he’s never forgotten.

One of them was with an older, married couple who did his laundry.

“They were very kind, very humble,” he said, adding that he always removed his shoes when entering their home, per their traditions.

But the relationship that affected him most was with a young man whom he came to think of as a close friend.

The two were about the same age and spent a lot of time together.

The friend, whose name Pope believes was Matsuo, hoped one day to come to America.