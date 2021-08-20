Readers asked to share 9/11 memories for publication

From staff reports
To say Sept. 11, 2001, is an important date in American history is an understatement; it is the day our nation irrevocably changed in so many ways. Most people remember that day with a clarity like no other, and many can say the tragedy affected their individual lives.
Community members are asked to submit their Sept. 11-related memories or takeaways, edited to 250 words or less, by Monday, Aug. 23. Email
web@tulsaworld.com with a subject line that includes 9/11.
For those entering a submission for Tulsa World’s collection of 9/11 memories, your words may also end up being included in a special section set to publish in dozens of major newspapers across the country.
Local civic and elected leaders are welcome to pitch longer guest columns for Tulsa World Opinion about how the world has changed since Sept. 11, 2001. Email Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene at
wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com.
Family members of people killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001 read the names of their loved ones in a ceremony in Lower Manhattan.
https://wapo.st/2RdUtXN. Subscribe to The Washington Post on YouTube: https://wapo.st/2QOdcqK
Remembering 9/11 in photos
Attacks World Trade Center
The south tower of the World Trade Center collapses on September 11, 2001 in New York City. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Diane Bondareff
Attacks World Trade Center
People flee the scene near New York's World Trade Center after terrorists crashed two planes into the towers on Tuesday, September 11, 2001. In a horrific sequence of destruction, terrorists hijacked two airliners and crashed them into the World Trade Center in a coordinated series of attacks that brought down the twin 110-story towers. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Diane Bondareff
Attacks World Trade Center
Smoke rises at ground zero after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
BROOKLYN BRIDGE
People flee lower Manhattan across the Brooklyn Bridge in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, following a terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Daniel Shanken)
DANIEL SHANKEN
September 11th Terrorist Attacks
EDITORS: NOTE GRAPHIC CONTENT--- A person falls from the north tower of New York's World Trade Center, Sept. 11, 2001. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
RICHARD DREW
PATAKI GIULIANI CLINTON
New York Gov. George Pataki, left, New York City Mayor Rudolph Giuliani, center, and Sen. Hillary Rodham Clinton, D-N.Y., tour the site of the World Trade Center disaster, Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2001. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
ROBERT F. BUKATY
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Smoke rises from north tower of the twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into it on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
Louis Lanzano
September 11 NYC Aftermath
In this September 13, 2001 photograph, a woman poses with a picture of a missing loved one who was last seen at the World Trade Center when it was attacked on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens
Attacks World Trade Center
Emergency crews arrive after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
Attacks World Trade Center
Cars are buried in rubble in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
A fire truck is buried under debris in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
Rubble-buried cars and a destroyed building in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Flags and signs are displayed on Sept. 13, 2001 at a construction site near Times Square in New York City after the World Trade Center attacks on September 11, 2001.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Construction workers continue to clear the rubble at the site of the World Trade Center, destroyed in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks, on September 15, 2001.(AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)
Charlie Krupa
Attacks World Trade Center
Emergency workers arrive at ground zero after the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
An American flag at ground zero on the evening of Sept. 11, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
LEBOWSKI
Demolition worker Steve Lebowski cuts away twisted beams which fell from the south tower of the World Trade Center into the upper levels of the Deutsche Bank building overlooking ground zero in December 2001. (AP Photo/Lisa Poseley)
LISA POSELEY
Attacks World Trade Center
A construction worker rests on Sept. 12, 2001 after a day of working at ground zero after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/David Karp)
David Karp
Attacks World Trade Center
The New York City skyline on the evening of September 17, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
September 11 NYC Aftermath
In this Sept. 13, 2001 photograph, lit candles and flowers are placed at a memorial for the victims of the the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.(AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Diane Bondareff
September 11 NYC Aftermath
Pedestrians look at a memorial for firefighters who died in the September 11 World Trade Center attacks on September 14, 2001.(AP Photo/Charlie Krupa)
Charlie Krupa
Attacks World Trade Center
A destroyed Brooks Brothers store near ground zero on Sept. 11, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
September 11 NYC Aftermath
In this Sept. 13, 2001 photograph, a man sells American flags on a street corner after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
September 11 NYC Aftermath
The "patio" of the Hard Hat Cafe at New York's Liberty and Church Streets, offered ground zero workers a respite from their recovery efforts in the fall of 2001. (AP Photo/Lisa Poseley)
LISA POSELEY
Attacks World Trade Center
Firemen gather on a debris-covered street after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Attacks World Trade Center
Emergency workers at ground zero on Sept. 11, 2001 after the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
Attacks World Trade Center
A destroyed fire truck on September 14, 2001 near ground zero after the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Stuart Ramson)
STUART RAMSON
Attacks World Trade Center
A collapsed building and a fire truck at ground zero on Sept. 12, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks in New York City.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
A fireman, covered in debris, rinses his eyes out after the collapse of the twin towers of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
Attacks World Trade Center
Debris fall from one of the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after a hijacked plane crashed into the tower on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
September 11 NYC Aftermath
This is an undated photo taken by Joel Meyerowitz photographer who was granted unparalleled access to Ground Zero. Meyerowitz was able to photograph over 8,500 images from the site. (Ap Photo/Joel Meyerowitz)
JOEL MEYEROWITZ
September 11 NYC
The World Trade Center towers burn after being attacked by terrorists, Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001, in New York. (AP Photo/Diane Bondareff)
Diane Bondareff
Attacks World Trade Center
Police officers help rinse a man's eyes after the fall of the twin towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
Firefighters walk through the rubble in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
The north tower of the World Trade Center's twin towers burns after a hijacked plane crashed into it on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
Louis Lanzano
Attacks World Trade Center
A man cries on September 11, 2001 after witnessing the collapse of the north tower of the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
A firefighter holds a shovel as he walks through the rubble in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
The twin towers of the World Trade Center burn after hijacked planes crashed into them on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Louis Lanzano)
Louis Lanzano
Attacks World Trade Center
Firemen rest on Sept. 12, 2001 after a day of working at ground zero after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/David Karp)
David Karp
September 11 NYC Aftermath
In this Sept. 14, 2001 photograph, a garbage worker passes by a memorial at a construction site in Times Square in New York City after the September 11 terrorist attacks.(AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)
Amy Sancetta
September 11 NYC Aftermath
An ABC reporter in front of a car covered with posters of missing people from the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in NYC on Sept. 13, 2001.(AP Photo/David Karp)
David Karp
Attacks World Trade Center
Emergency workers near ground zero on September 11, 2001 after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
Attacks World Trade Center
Firefighters extinguish a fire in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
September 11 NYC Aftermath
A steel cross, recovered from the World Trade Center debris, stands over New York's West St. in the fall of 2001, covered with signatures of the recovery workers and messages to victims. Since workers' schedules usually prevented them from attending church, services were held daily at the foot of the cross. (AP Photo/Lisa Poseley)
LISA POSELEY
September 11 NYC Aftermath
A flag flies at half-mast on September 18, 2001 after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Attacks World Trade Center
Cars are buried under debris in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks.(AP Photo/Shawn Baldwin)
Shawn Baldwin
Attacks World Trade Center
Smoke rises from the burning twin towers of the World Trade Center after hijacked planes crashed into the towers on September 11, 2001 in New York City.(AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Richard Drew
September 11 NYC Aftermath
In this September 15, 2001 photograph, a fireman washes his uniform with water after the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center in New York City.(AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty
Attacks World Trade Center
In this Sept. 11, 2001 photo, people walk to New York's Brooklyn Bridge from Manhattan to Brooklyn following the collapse of both World Trade Center towers. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
Mark Lennihan
Sept. 11 Attacks Secret Files
FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2001 file photo, an American flag flies over the rubble of the collapsed World Trade Center buildings in New York. For years, a handful of current and former American officials have been urging President Barrack Obama to release secret files that they believe document links between the government of Saudi Arabia and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Other officials, including the executive director of the 9-11 commission, have said the classified documents don’t prove that the Saudi government knew about or financed the attacks_and that making them public would fuel bogus conspiracy theories. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser, File)
Beth A. Keiser
Sept. 11 Attacks Secret Files
FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, plumes of smoke rise from the World Trade Center buildings in New York. The Empire State building is seen in the foreground. For years, a handful of current and former American officials have been urging President Barrack Obama to release secret files that they believe document links between the government of Saudi Arabia and the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Other officials, including the executive director of the 9-11 commission, have said the classified documents don’t prove that the Saudi government knew about or financed the attacks_and that making them public would fuel bogus conspiracy theories. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison, File)
Patrick Sison
September 11 NYC Aftermath
A tow truck with the word "revenge" painted on the window drives on Hudson St. in New York Thursday, Sept. 13, 2001 near the World Trade Center. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
MARK LENNIHAN
