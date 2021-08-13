 Skip to main content
Readers asked to share 9/11 memories for publication
To say Sept. 11, 2001, is an important date in American history is an understatement; it is the day our nation irrevocably changed in so many ways. Most people remember that day with a clarity like no other, and many can say the tragedy affected their individual lives.

Community members are asked to submit their Sept. 11-related memories or takeaways, edited to 250 words or less, by Aug. 23. Email web@tulsaworld.com with a subject line that includes 9/11.

For those entering a submission for Tulsa World's collection of 9/11 memories, your words may also end up being included in a special section set to publish in dozens of major newspapers across the country.

Local civic and elected leaders are welcome to pitch longer guest columnsfor Tulsa World Opinion about how the world has changed since Sept. 11, 2001. Email Editorial Pages Editor Wayne Greene at wayne.greene@tulsaworld.com.

anna.codutti@tulsaworld.com

