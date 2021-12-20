Read the Owasso Reporter for free this week

The Owasso Reporter is offering unlimited access to its website this week, thanks to Bill Knight Automotive Group.

From now until Dec. 26, anyone can access all the areas of owassoreporter.com, including articles, photo galleries, archives and the daily e-edition, which is an online replica of the print edition and includes additional puzzles that can be printed out.

“This is a chance for nonsubscribers or those who read only a story or two to take a deeper look at what the Tulsa World offers,” said Tulsa World Editor Jason Collington. “This week, we will spotlight our best work that helped us break readership records this year.”

The Tulsa World owns the Owasso Reporter.

Bill Knight, president of Bill Knight Automotive Group, said knowing what is going on in the community is important.

“The motivation for me is I am a big believer that local news is what binds our community together,” Knight said. “Anything we can do to help make news more accessible to everyone interests us.”