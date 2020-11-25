 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rare November tornado documented in Haskell County

Rare November tornado documented in Haskell County

{{featured_button_text}}
SPC damage reports Tuesday-Wednesday morning

This map produced by the Storm Prediction Center in Norman shows reports of tornadoes, large hail and wind damage on Tuesday into Wednesday morning.

 Courtesy

A rare November tornado occurred early Wednesday morning in Haskell County, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado destroyed a mobile home and caused damage to power lines about 3 miles southwest of Kinta, forecasters said. It was rated an EF-1, with winds of 86-110 mph. No injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down at 2:56 a.m. about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. A damage survey team from the weather service in Tulsa documented the tornado.

November tornadoes are rare in the state with most years having none, according to the weather service.

The state averages 1.5 tornadoes per year since 1950, when records began.

The most tornadoes in the month was 12 in 1958.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+7
COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says
Local News

COVID-19 frontline fatigue: 'It has been draining and frustrating seeing the lack of concern,' ER doc says

  • Updated

To health care workers like Hunter Hall, witnessing patients’ last breaths daily, the mounting death toll doesn’t just represent compounding grief. It’s also exacting a personal toll that feels like failure.

A COVID-19 vaccine appears on the horizon. But state officials say most Oklahomans won't see it for months

COVID-19: Record hospitalizations and new infections continue as state reports 21 deaths and 3,663 cases

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News