Rare November tornado documented in Haskell County

A rare November tornado occurred early Wednesday morning in Haskell County, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado destroyed a mobile home and caused damage to power lines about 3 miles southwest of Kinta, forecasters said. It was rated an EF-1, with winds of 86-110 mph. No injuries were reported.

The tornado touched down at 2:56 a.m. about 100 miles southeast of Tulsa. A damage survey team from the weather service in Tulsa documented the tornado.

November tornadoes are rare in the state with most years having none, according to the weather service.

The state averages 1.5 tornadoes per year since 1950, when records began.

The most tornadoes in the month was 12 in 1958.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.