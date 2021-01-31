Rare January tornadoes reported in northeast Oklahoma

At least two rare January tornadoes were reported with storms north of Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, the Storm Prediction Center in Norman said.

The first tornado was reported 2:45 p.m. three miles southeast of Wann in Nowata County. The second was reported at 2:49 p.m. about seven miles north of Lenapah, also in Nowata County. Both locations are about 60 miles north of Tulsa.

No injuries were reported with either tornado. EF ratings had not been estimated as of Sunday morning for either tornado.

According to the National Weather Service, tornadoes in the state are rare for January, with most years having none since 1950.

The most tornadoes in the month was four, occurring in 1957, 1967 and 2008, according to weather service records dating to 1950.

Saturday's twisters marked the second time in three months tornadoes were reported in months that usually do not have them.