Rare ice storm highlights yo-yo October weather in state

A rare, historic ice storm slammed parts of Oklahoma late last month, following triple-digit temperatures in some areas earlier in October, the state climatologist said.
Though largely sparing the Tulsa metro, the ice storm resulted in injuries to at least 132 people, downed trees and limbs, and power outages for nearly 400,000 customers in central and western Oklahoma, some for many days.
"The extreme nature of the event — arguably the most impactful early-season winter storm in the history of Oklahoma — was punctuated by heavy snow in the Panhandle and flooding rains in eastern sections of the state," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.
"Trees, still burdened with a full head of leaves so early in the season, were easy prey for radial ice accumulations of up to 3 inches across western and central Oklahoma. Downed branches felled power lines, clogged streets and snarled traffic."
The freezing line stayed just to the west of most of the Tulsa metro, but the city still had significant rainfall during the month.
Tulsa received 6.44 inches of rain in October as recorded at the Oklahoma Mesonet site just west of Tulsa International Airport, much of it during the recent storm system. Tulsa's normal rainfall for October is 3.93 inches.
Despite the ice and frigid temperatures late in the month, parts of the state saw triple-digit temperatures during the middle of the month, McManus said.
Altus, Hollis and Mangum each reached 100 degrees on Oct. 14.
Tulsa reached 87 degrees that day — 51 degrees warmer than the high of 36 degrees two weeks later during the winter storm on Oct. 27, according to the National Weather Service.
Grandfield and Hollis each recorded 102 degrees on Oct. 11 for the month’s highest reading in the state.
The Climate Prediction Center's November outlooks indicate increased odds of above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation for Oklahoma.
According to the National Weather Service, Tulsa's average high temperature in November is 60.9 degrees and the the average low is 39.6.
The forecast for this week in Tulsa is for highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s, and lows in the 50s for most of the week, with no chance of precipitation until Sunday.
Last month, forecasters said — based on long-range climate models — Oklahoma could have a warmer and drier-than-normal December, January and February.
Gallery: Ice storm hits Oklahoma City area
