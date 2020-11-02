Rare ice storm highlights yo-yo October weather in state

A rare, historic ice storm slammed parts of Oklahoma late last month, following triple-digit temperatures in some areas earlier in October, the state climatologist said.

Though largely sparing the Tulsa metro, the ice storm resulted in injuries to at least 132 people, downed trees and limbs, and power outages for nearly 400,000 customers in central and western Oklahoma, some for many days.

"The extreme nature of the event — arguably the most impactful early-season winter storm in the history of Oklahoma — was punctuated by heavy snow in the Panhandle and flooding rains in eastern sections of the state," state climatologist Gary McManus said in his monthly weather summary.

"Trees, still burdened with a full head of leaves so early in the season, were easy prey for radial ice accumulations of up to 3 inches across western and central Oklahoma. Downed branches felled power lines, clogged streets and snarled traffic."

The freezing line stayed just to the west of most of the Tulsa metro, but the city still had significant rainfall during the month.