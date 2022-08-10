Rape, assault charges against Paul Tay tossed after 'severe credibility issues' introduced

A frequent gubernatorial and mayoral candidate is out of jail after Tulsa County prosecutors dropped rape and assault charges against him.

Paul Cheng Tay, who had been in custody almost a year since his Aug. 23 arrest, posted bond to be released on other unrelated pending charges Monday, according to online jail records.

Prosecutors charged the 59-year-old with first-degree rape by instrumentation, kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon on a woman's allegations to police after she responded to Tay's posts on Craigslist.

"The details that emerged over the course of the case made clear that there were severe credibility issues with the accuser," Assistant Public Defender Janay Clougherty said.

District Judge Tracy Priddy dismissed Tay's charge of kidnapping in December after hearing argument on Clougherty's motion to quash each of the charges.

Drawing on testimony the alleged victim gave during a preliminary hearing, Clougherty pointed out that the woman said she responded to two Craigslist ads Tay posted, the first for campaign work and the other for a "sugar baby."

A sugar baby is a young person who is financially supported by an older person in exchange for companionship and, often, sexual favors.

The woman told prosecutors at the hearing that Tay picked her up in Bethany for the purported purpose of making an agreement about the ad nearby, but Tay instead drove to Tulsa, which she said she "wasn't totally against." She said she began to feel uncomfortable when the two ran out of gas and had to panhandle along the way, taking a picture together with a passerby for money.

The woman testified that Tay struck her with a "little metal tube" not "super big or heavy," and from then on she tried not to make him mad.

In the motion to quash, Clougherty characterized the situation as "certainly awkward" seeing as how Tay was not what the woman expected, but not criminal; the woman provided no testimony that Tay forced her to do anything.

The woman eventually asked Tay to take her to a Walmart where she asked an employee for help. Police arrested Tay in the parking lot.

Tay was scheduled to go to trial later this month, but Clougherty filed a list of six witnesses prepared to testify to the alleged victim's lifelong propensity to lie about many things, including sexual assaults and cancer diagnoses.

Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Elmore opted to dismiss the kidnapping and assault charges pending further investigation, and he declined to comment for this story.

"The District Attorney's Office did the right thing in dismissing the case," Clougherty said. "Going forward, I hope such due diligence is exercised to identify non-credible accusations in every case."