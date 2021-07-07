Ransomware group Conti likely responsible for city's cyber attack, experts say

“It’s unknown how many different groups are out there doing this, but Conti is sort of one of the more famous ones for doing high-profile hacks like this.”

Mayor G.T. Bynum has said previously that the city did not pay a ransom to the attackers and that law enforcement officials have identified them.

City spokeswoman Michelle Brooks said this week that she could neither deny nor confirm Conti’s involvement in the attack because it is still under investigation.

Wisniewski described Conti as part of a sort of pyramid sales scheme in which less sophisticated hackers send out mass malware attacks hoping to find weak links in computer systems and then sell the weak links to more sophisticated operations such as Conti.

“Conti is sort of a brand name for the people who wrote the computer malware that locks up the computers and collects the ransom,” Wisniewski said. “And then they have affiliates that actually break into the victims and then they split the proceeds if they pay the ransom.”

Most of Conti’s operations appear to originate in Eastern Europe and Russia, Wisniewski said, but by no means is its network of hackers limited to that part of the world.