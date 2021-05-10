Ransomware attack causing technical difficulties for city of Tulsa sites

The city of Tulsa is asking residents to be patient as it responds to a ransomware attack in a manner that might cause them technical difficulties.

No customer information has been compromised, the city stated, but residents will see delays in network services; the city's Information Technology and security teams have shut down many internal systems out of "an abundance of caution," according to a news release.

Emergency systems, such as 911, are operating as normal, the release states, but Tulsa Municipal Courts and City Hall cannot accept debit or credit card payments for services. The entitles will accept cash, checks and money orders.

Tulsa Municipal Courts will be open and all Monday dockets will continue as scheduled, but courthouse visitors who wish to make a payment should bring their citation when possible. Late fees for payments due from May 10-14 will not be assessed and warrants for failure to pay will not be issued during this period, the release states.

New account registration for utility billing is also unavailable. Those in need may make a payment and view their account as a guest as long as they have the new account number and customer ID, as well as the name on the account exactly as it appears on the bill.