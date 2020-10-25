Ranking TU's biggest wins in program history

1. Tulsa 26, Georgia Tech 12 (Jan. 1, 1945)

Camp Wilson’s 90-yard TD kickoff return helped win the Orange Bowl as well as avenge a 1944 Sugar Bowl loss to the 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets and its quarterback Frank Broyles in the fourth of five consecutive New Year’s Day bowl appearances for TU.

2. Tulsa 21, Arkansas 20 (Sept. 25, 1971)

After the Hurricane’s offense had not produced a touchdown in the season’s previous seven quarters, Todd Starks passed for three TDs (including one to Drew Pearson) to overcome a 20-0 deficit in the fourth quarter and stun coach Frank Broyles’ seventh-ranked Razorbacks at Fayetteville.

3. Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27 (Oct. 30, 2010)