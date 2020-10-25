Ranking TU's biggest wins in program history

1. Tulsa 26, Georgia Tech 12 (Jan. 1, 1945)
Camp Wilson’s 90-yard TD kickoff return helped win the Orange Bowl as well as avenge a 1944 Sugar Bowl loss to the 13th-ranked Yellow Jackets and its quarterback Frank Broyles in the fourth of five consecutive New Year’s Day bowl appearances for TU.
2. Tulsa 21, Arkansas 20 (Sept. 25, 1971)
After the Hurricane’s offense had not produced a touchdown in the season’s previous seven quarters, Todd Starks passed for three TDs (including one to Drew Pearson) to overcome a 20-0 deficit in the fourth quarter and stun coach Frank Broyles’ seventh-ranked Razorbacks at Fayetteville.
3. Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27 (Oct. 30, 2010)
John Flanders’ end-zone interception with 37 seconds left stunned an NBC national audience and 80,795 fans — the largest crowd ever to watch a victory by TU, which went on to win the Hawaii Bowl while Notre Dame was the Sun Bowl champion.
4. Tulsa 35, Texas A&M 34 (Sept. 21, 1991)
Chris Penn caught a 63-yard TD pass from T.J. Rubley with 2:47 left at Skelly Stadium as the Hurricane, en route to a final AP ranking of No. 21, overcame a pair of 18-point deficits to hand the Cotton Bowl-bound Aggies, who ended the season ranked 12th, their only regular-season loss over a two-year span.
5. Tulsa 61, Okla. State 14 (Oct. 31, 1964)
Jerry Rhome passed for 488 yards and four TDs as he ignited his Heisman (runner-up) candidacy in a rout the Football Writers Association selected as the most “astounding score” of ’64, led to Skelly Stadium’s expansion and OSU not returning to Tulsa until ‘77.
