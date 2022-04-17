Ramp closures, bridge replacements to tie up traffic in west Tulsa, Owasso

With a price tag of well over $100 million for new lanes, bridges and ramps, major highway construction projects in west Tulsa and Owasso are expected to cause traffic headaches for months.

Several entrance and exit ramps at the interchange of Interstate 44 and U.S. 75 in west Tulsa are closed through June.

Another major construction project is set to begin later this spring on U.S. 169 in Owasso, where highway bridges will be expanded at 76th Street North.

“Drivers can expect significant delays, especially during peak travel times and should plan extra time or avoid the area and use alternate routes,” the Oklahoma Department of Transportation said.

“It’s pretty much going to be that way with any major project,” ODOT spokesman T.J. Gerlach said.

Ramp closures through June at the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange are:

— The westbound I-44 ramp to northbound U.S. 75

— The southbound U.S. 75 ramp to westbound I-44

— The 51st Street ramp to westbound I-44 (east of U.S. 75)

— The westbound I-44 ramp to Union Avenue (west of U.S. 75)

“Motorists using I-44 and U.S. 75 are urged to give their full attention to the road while traveling in this area,” ODOT said.

This first round of improvements to the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange began in January 2021. The massive $90 million project will:

Widen and reconstruct I-44 from four lanes to six between the west side of the Arkansas River bridge and Union Avenue.

Replace five bridges: Union Avenue over I-44, two U.S. 75 bridges over I-44, and two U.S. 75 bridges over Mooser Creek (just south of I-44 junction). The Union Avenue bridge should be complete in four to six weeks, Gerlach said.

Replace and slightly reconfigure all four cloverleaf ramps at the interchange to match the new elevation of the U.S. 75 bridges over I-44.

Construct additional piers that will be part of future work phases for the interchange.

The project is the first of five phases to improve the I-44/U.S. 75 interchange and the I-44 corridor between the Arkansas River and the western I-44/I-244 split in Tulsa.

“This (current) project has the biggest impact to both I-44 and U.S. 75 traffic out of all the phases,” ODOT said.

Those plans for additional work in the corridor are still being developed but are scheduled in ODOT’s eight-year construction work plan, the agency said.

Completion of the current phase is anticipated for late summer, weather permitting.

Project in Owasso

Meanwhile, the Oklahoma Transportation Commission recently approved a $13.6 million contract with Becco Contractors to expand the U.S. 169 northbound and southbound bridges at the high-traffic area of 76th Street North in Owasso.

Gerlach said he could not provide a tentative start date because a “pre-work” meeting has not yet been held. But he said the project should begin in late spring and should take about 18 months to complete.

ODOT plans to maintain two lanes of traffic along the highway throughout the 76th Street North project.

The long-term proposal for U.S. 169 in Owasso — totaling more than $50 million — includes widening and resurfacing work spanning more than 6 miles between 66th Street North and 116th Street North, with 76th slated as the first phase.

Work from 66th Street North to 86th Street North is set to start in August 2024, with others following at different times and locations from 2025 through 2029.

Turner Turnpike update

In west Tulsa, I-44 between the I-244 western split and the Arkansas River is the oldest remaining section of interstate in the ODOT system.

Built in the early 1950s, the corridor predates the creation of the interstate system.

An average of 50,300 and 86,700 vehicles per day travel on I-44 between Union Avenue and the Arkansas River bridge, according to 2018 ODOT traffic counts, the most recent available.

An average of 57,300 to 69,200 vehicles per day travel on U.S. 75 near the I-44 interchange, according to ODOT.

Future phases are still being planned, depending on state and federal funding, and specific right-of-way effects have not yet been identified, ODOT said.

As motorists head west from the area on I-44, the highway splits to either Oklahoma 66 or the Turner Turnpike, which has been widened to six lanes from Sapulpa to just east of Bristow.

The current phase of the turnpike widening currently under construction in the Sapulpa area should be completed by the end of this month, Gerlach said. Additional expansion of the last Tulsa-area leg of the turnpike from Sapulpa to west Tulsa will then begin, he said.

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority earlier this year approved the selling of up to $5 billion in bonds for a 15-year turnpike extension and improvement package.

The package includes widening the 60-mile segment of the Turner between Bristow and Interstate 35 at a cost of $1.11 billion. That will complete the widening of the entire Turner Turnpike between Tulsa and Oklahoma City.

The turnpike expansion plans also call for widening I-44 — the Will Rogers Turnpike going northeast of Tulsa — from the Catoosa area to Claremore, to six lanes as well.

Owasso Reporter Editor Art Haddaway contributed to this story.

<&rule>

