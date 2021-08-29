Ralston man killed in Payne County crash

A Ralston man died in a single-vehicle crash in Payne County on Saturday night, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Zachary T. McDaniel, 23, died in the crash.

He was an occupant of a 2003 Ford F150 that crashed at South Prairie Road and Santa Fe Lane, about three miles east of Stillwater, troopers said.

Details of the crash were under investigation, the OHP said. McDaniel and another occupant in the vehicle were both thrown about 100 feet from it following the crash. The second occupant was admitted in good condition to a Stillwater hospital, troopers said.

Troopers were investigating who was driving.

Neither occupant was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, troopers reported.